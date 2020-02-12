|
Gerard "Jerry" Francis Workinger, age 78, of Edgewood, Maryland (MD) passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at Genesis-Corsica Hill Care Center in Centreville, MD. During that moment he was touched by love of his family and the compassion of his skilled caregivers. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (PA), the son of John Elwood and Madeline Elizabeth (Nachreiner) Workinger. He proudly served the U.S. Army as a civilian federal employee for over 42 years at the Aberdeen Proving Ground Test Center, MD. His career started as driver of military vehicles on a test range to retiring as a well-respected Mechanical Engineer and Test Manager for the organization. His work was rewarding to him, and he enjoyed its many opportunities to travel. His interests were many over the years, and he would try almost anything at least once. His family was most important to him and always came first. He also spent time working and hunting at his Aunt's and Uncle's farm in Center Hall, PA, playing cards, helping others, completing home improvements, working on vehicles, camping, eating good food, telling stories, and engaging with friends.
Gerard is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Workinger (MD); daughter, Suzanne Schafer and husband Jerome (MD); son, Gary Workinger and wife Robin (MD); brothers, William (Bill) Workinger and his wife Marilyn (PA), Robert (Bob) Workinger and his wife Eileen (PA), John Workinger and his wife Jeannie (PA), and James (Jim) Workinger and his wife Tammy (PA); sisters, Mary Killinger and her husband Richard (PA), and Mildred (Midge) Rhodes (PA); grandchildren, Andrew Schafer (MD), and Nathan, Kaylyn, Daniel, Collin, Claire, Ethan, and Sarah Workinger (MD).
Services were held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD. Interment was in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 12, 2020