Gerald Haynie

Gerald Allen Haynie, son of the late William Haynie, Sr. and Loretta Smith Haynie was born April 21, 1942 in Baltimore, Maryland. He departed this life on June 19, 2020 after a brief illness. On Monday July 6, 2020, the viewing will held at Wylie Funeral Home 9200 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD at 9:00am-10:00am., followed by the funeral service at 10:00am, interment following at Arbutus Memorial Park service.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 30, 2020.