Gerald "Jerry" J. Drega, age 76, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on October 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Walter and Rita (Zamenski) Drega, and stepson of Rose M. Drega, and beloved husband of the Roxanne Drega. He enjoyed working on cars, history, genealogy and photography. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his daughter, Stacy Swann and son-in-law Stephen Swann, grandchildren, Alexander Swann and Maxwell Swann; son, Scott Drega; and sister, Darlene Brazier. Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at McComas Celebration of Life Center at 11 am. Interment will take place in Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Contributions may be made the Harford County Humane Society. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.