Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Gerald L. Gordon Notice
Gerald L. Gordon, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on January 10, 2020, at the age of 87. He is survived by his beloved wife, Helen M. Gordon (nee Miller), children, Alan Gordon and his wife, Julie, and Emily Kishter and her husband, Neil, sister, Marilyn Buxton and her husband, Dudley, grandchildren, Lindsay Bezalel and her husband Jonathan, Sarah Grubin and her husband, Ross, Shelly Bressler, and Carly Bressler, and great-grandchildren, Noah and Ezra Bezalel and Eli and Mila Grubin. Gerald was predeceased by his parents, Selma and Meyer Gordon.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 12, at 2 pm. Interment Shaarei Zion Cemetery - Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208 In mourning at 2901 Oakton Court, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 11, 2020
