Gerald Lee Sanner
Gerald Lee Sanner died at his home in Aberdeen on Wednesday, September 30. He was 80.

Born in Havre de Grace, MD he was the son of the late Helen M. Sanner.

A retired fork lift operator for the Chrysler Corporation, Mr. Sanner, proudly served is country in the U.S. Marines. An avid reader, he enjoyed playing pool and was a member of both the Aberdeen American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post 128 and the Aberdeen VFW Post 10028.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean F. (Ebright) Sanner.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 10am-12pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 12:00pm. Interment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Bernard L. Tobin Post 128, 44 N. Parke St., Aberdeen, MD. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
