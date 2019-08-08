|
|
On August 2, 2019, Gerald F. McCloskey, III; Beloved husband of Rita J. McCloskey. Loving son of Olive McCloskey and the late Gerald McCloskey, Jr. Devoted father of Daniel and Scott McCloskey. Grandfather of Raina and Hannah (Kari) McCloskey. Brother of Denise McCloskey; Regina Lansinger; Susan Daugherty; and Colleen McCloskey. Also survived by Aunts, Uncles, Nieces and Nephews.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, August 15, 10 AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel.
Contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, Attn: Development Office, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD. 21031.
www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019