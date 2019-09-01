|
On August 26, 2019 Gerald Miller Hyson beloved son of Elayne Rhein Hyson and the late John Miller Hyson Jr. DDS, MS; dear brother of John Miller Hyson III, DDS, MS (Lois, nee Reynolds); devoted uncle of John Miller Hyson IV, DDS, MS, Jameison Rhein Hyson and Jennifer Martin Hyson.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019