Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Gerald Miller Hyson Notice
On August 26, 2019 Gerald Miller Hyson beloved son of Elayne Rhein Hyson and the late John Miller Hyson Jr. DDS, MS; dear brother of John Miller Hyson III, DDS, MS (Lois, nee Reynolds); devoted uncle of John Miller Hyson IV, DDS, MS, Jameison Rhein Hyson and Jennifer Martin Hyson.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the . Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
