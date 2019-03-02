Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Myers

Notice Condolences Flowers

Gerald Myers Notice
On February 26, 2019, Gerald C. Myers, Beloved husband of 61 years to Sharon Myers, Devoted father of Ronald Myers and the late Gerald Myers, Loving grandfather of Kayla, Ryan, Josh and Danny. Gerald is also survived by many loving friends and family. Visitation with family will be held at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME OF DUNDALK, 7110 Sollers Point Road on Sunday 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9 PM. A service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held on Monday, 11 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now