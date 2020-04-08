|
|
Gerald R. Phipps, Sr. of Stewartstown, PA, longtime resident of Arbutus, MD passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 surrounded by and immersed with love by his family. Gerald is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Sweiga Phipps, their 7 children, Richard, Jon Nathan, Lori, Kenneth, Rebecca, Deborah And Clayton and their spouses Diana, Michele, Patrick, Kathy and Brian. Jerry, Pop pop, is survived by 16 beautiful grandchildren and 12 adorable great grandchildren. Gerald is also survived by his older brother William Phipps and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, TBA. He is remembered by all as warm, compassionate,dedicated, giving and generous.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 8, 2020