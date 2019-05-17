Gerald Richard "Jerry" Renoll, age 74, of Joppa, MD passed away on May 10, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Spring Grove, PA, he was the son of Richard and Ruth (Miller) Renoll and husband of the late Donna (Leathers) Renoll. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served our country in the Vietnam War retiring after 8 years of service during which he did 2 tours of duty in the Vietnam War and received a purple heart. He was a lifetime member of Jarrettsville VFW #8672 and was a former member of Bel Air Senior Center Woodshop. He retired in the mid 1990's after previously being employed as a civilian guard with the Department of Defense at APG for many years. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, collecting Ertls and tractors. He spent most of his time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mr. Renoll is survived by his daughters, Eunice Renoll and Mary Renoll, both of Joppa; sons, Roger Renoll of York, PA and Gregory Renoll of Joppa; grandchildren, Andrea Renoll, Stephen Renoll, Sadie Quiroga, Kelsey Renoll, Kayla Renoll, Morgan Renoll, Nathan Renoll, Joshua Renoll, Tyler Renoll and Thomas Renoll; great-grandchildren, Anthony Renoll, Antonio Furtado, Alexis Renoll, Jemma Quiroga and Abby Renoll; and extended family in Pennsylvania.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 1-3 and 6-8 pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 1:45 pm at Crownsville Veteran Cemetery, Crownsville, MD.Memorial Contributions may be made to: National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary