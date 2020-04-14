Home

Shiva
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
www.beth-shalom.net
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
8:45 PM
www.beth-shalom.net
View Map
Shiva
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
7:30 PM
www.beth-shalom.net
View Map
Gerald Stanton Adler Notice
Gerald Stanton Adler, of Columbia, MD passed away April 12, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Adler (Zackary Kelley); sister, Renee (Paul) Mansheim; and nephews, Aaron (Helene) Mansheim and Benjamin (Sari) Mansheim. He was predeceased by his parents, Ann and Charles Adler.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044. COVID-19 Hardship Fund* to help those affected by circumstances related to this pandemic. Beth Shalom "New Normal" Fund* to help offset revenues we count on to meet operational expenses that we have lost due to the pandemic and building closure. Even a little help will go a long way. *In the comments box on the donation page, please indicate which fund you'd like to support http://www.beth-shalom.net/donations/donate-to-beth-shalom/.

The family will be sitting shiva via www.beth-shalom.net, on Friday evening at 7pm, Saturday evening at 8:45pm, and Sunday evening at 7:30pm. Beth Shalom Congregation, 8070 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
