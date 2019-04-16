|
Gerry lost his bout with cancer on Friday, April 5th. The Tolson family has lived in Columbia since 1971. He is survived by his wife Diane and children; Todd, Marc, Evan, Patricia, and Stephanie. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Martin's Catholic Church on Saturday, April 27th - 10:00am visitation, 11:00am Funeral with repast to follow. 1908 North Capitol St. N. W. Washington, D. C. 20002.In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to Breast Cancer Walk at:www.the3day.org/goto/dianetolson
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019