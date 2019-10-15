Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church
Hydes, MD
Gerald Turnbaugh Notice
On October 13, 2019, Gerald "Jerry" R. Turnbaugh, beloved husband of Patricia A. Turnbaugh; devoted father of Donna L. Heslin and her husband Mark, Gerald D. Turnbaugh and his wife Rita, Melanie A. Turnbaugh, and Tana M. Dunn; loving grandfather of Benjamin, Matthew, and Allison Heslin, Lindsey Wingate, Sara Beckwith, James Dunn, and the late Brett Heslin; cherished great grandfather of 3; dear brother of Skip Turnbaugh, Linda Terrlizzi and Michael Turnbaugh. Jerry is also survived by extended family.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, October 16th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Hydes, MD, on Thursday, October 17th, 10:30 AM. Interment Church Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
