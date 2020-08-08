On August 7, 2020, Geraldine B. Holley (nee Banyas) beloved wife of the late Willard R. Holley; devoted mother of Susan Holley Schultz (Stephen), Steven Ransom Holley, Sara Duncan Holley (Thomas Tuerke) and the late Mary Virginia Holley; loving grandmother of Charles Stephen Schultz, Elizabeth Katherine Schultz, Miranda Brooks Holley, Sophia Duncan Holley, William Howard, Teresa Howard and Quentin Holley; and loving great grandmother of Laine Dominick Manno, Oliver Charles Schultz, WInnie Mae Schultz and Huck Ransom Schultz.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, Aug. 9th from 2 to 4 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Aug. 10th at 10 AM. Facemasks are required. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. If you have concerns over COVID risks, please make your condolences online.



