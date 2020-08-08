1/1
Geraldine B. Holley
On August 7, 2020, Geraldine B. Holley (nee Banyas) beloved wife of the late Willard R. Holley; devoted mother of Susan Holley Schultz (Stephen), Steven Ransom Holley, Sara Duncan Holley (Thomas Tuerke) and the late Mary Virginia Holley; loving grandmother of Charles Stephen Schultz, Elizabeth Katherine Schultz, Miranda Brooks Holley, Sophia Duncan Holley, William Howard, Teresa Howard and Quentin Holley; and loving great grandmother of Laine Dominick Manno, Oliver Charles Schultz, WInnie Mae Schultz and Huck Ransom Schultz.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Sunday, Aug. 9th from 2 to 4 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Aug. 10th at 10 AM. Facemasks are required. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. If you have concerns over COVID risks, please make your condolences online.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
AUG
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
or

