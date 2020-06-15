Geraldine C. Minderlein
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 12, 2020, Geraldine Constance Minderlein (nee Chojnacki); 88 of Baltimore; beloved wife of the late Carroll "Mindy" Paul Minderlein; devoted mother of Patrick Minderlein and his wife Pattie, Timothy Minderlein Sr. and his wife Cathy and the late beloved daughter Kathleen Minderlein; loving Grand mom of Jason, Tim Jr., Kevin, Stephen and Sean; great Grand mom of Marshall, Colbie and Madison. Also survived by many other loving family and friends.

Family and friends will gather to honor Geraldine's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm with a prayer service on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment: Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved