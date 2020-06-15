On June 12, 2020, Geraldine Constance Minderlein (nee Chojnacki); 88 of Baltimore; beloved wife of the late Carroll "Mindy" Paul Minderlein; devoted mother of Patrick Minderlein and his wife Pattie, Timothy Minderlein Sr. and his wife Cathy and the late beloved daughter Kathleen Minderlein; loving Grand mom of Jason, Tim Jr., Kevin, Stephen and Sean; great Grand mom of Marshall, Colbie and Madison. Also survived by many other loving family and friends.
Family and friends will gather to honor Geraldine's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm with a prayer service on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment: Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Family and friends will gather to honor Geraldine's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 5-7 pm with a prayer service on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment: Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 15, 2020.