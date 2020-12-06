1/
Geraldine Cecilia Dembeck
1935 - 2020
On December 3, 2020 Geraldine Cecilia Dembeck (nee Jakowski) "Gerri" passed away; devoted wife of the late Raymond L. Dembeck; beloved mother of Bonnie S. Bauernfeind and her late husband John Bauernfeind; loving "Grand-Mom" of John Bauernfeind III and his girlfriend Jessica Ferguson, and Taylor Bauernfeind; cherished great-grandmother of Aiden Jacobs; dear sister of Rosalie Jakowski.

Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Tel: 1-800-805-5856 Web: http://www.stjude.org/

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21221
410-687-7100
