Geraldine Donald

Geraldine Abarbanel Axelman Donald of Baltimore, passed away Tuesday, June 30th 2020, two days after celebrating her 95th birthday. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Sophie Abarbanel, brother Morton Abarbanel and sister Irene Cremona. She was also predeceased by her husband Cantor Alvin Donald, who passed away in April. A lifelong native of Baltimore, Geraldine worked for years as an office manager, but her family was her true passion. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Geri put her family above everything else. She also worked alongside her husband in officiating weddings, attending thousands of services over fifty years. She is survived by her daughter Joyce Axelman, son-in-law Raymond Franklin, son Mark Donald (Sharon) and daughter Karen Hesse (Randy) as well as her grandchildren Jacob Holland, Stacey Konstas (Adam), Briana Boston (Daniel), Kate Hesse and Rachel Johnson (Matt), as well as many great-grandchildren. A private funeral will be held on July 2 ?under? ?the? ?supervision? ?of? ?Sol? ?Levinson? ?and? ?Bros.? ?A? ?memorial? ?service? ?to? ?celebrate? ?Geraldine and Alvin's ?lives? ?will? ?be? ?held? ?at? ?a? ?later? ?date.



Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Friends of Magen David Adom, 352 Seventh Avenue, Suite 400, New York, NY 10001.



