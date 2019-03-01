Home

On February 27, 2019, Gerry Curley was peacefully reunited with her beloved husband, Francis X. Curley in their Heavenly reward. She was the cherished mother of Charlene Curley and Craig Curley along with his wife, Carole; loving grandmother of Elizabeth Wiles and her husband, Michael. Gerry also is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was also greeted in Heaven by her son, Gary X. Curley and siblings, Margaret Vain and Edward Johnson.Gerry's family will receive friends on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-7pm at STERLING ASHTON SCHWAB WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church, 4414 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229 on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30pm. Interment in Meadowridge Memorial Park. Flowers will be graciously accepted, but donations can be directed to Our Lady of Victory Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019
