On April 2, 2019, Geraldine K. Hamill, beloved wife of the late Charles E. Hamill, Sr.; devoted mother of the late Charles E. Hamill, Jr. and the late Walter Hamill; loving grandmother of Edward Hamill and his wife Barbara and Michael Hamill and his wife Lori; loving Step Grandmother of Kimberly Norton and her husband Monroe; dear sister of Elizabeth Kruger and predeceased by 6 sisters and 4 brothers; also survived by 3 Great-Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great-Grandchildren.Family and friends may gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. (9705 Belair Road Nottingham, MD 21236) on Sunday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church (2638 E Baltimore St, Baltimore, MD 21224) Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery. Those desiring may direct expressions of sympathy to the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2019