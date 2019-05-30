|
|
On May 23, 2019, Mary Hunter Geraldine Martin, loving wife of the late John L. Martin ; adoring sister of Joan F. Fortier of Fallston, MD and brother in law, Robert A. Scogna of Towson, MD; brother in law, James B. Martin of Hershey, PA; and numerous sister in laws, she was pre-deceased by her dear sister Roberta A. Scogna; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 112 Ware Ave, Towson, MD 21204 on Tuesday June 4th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031 or www.gilchristcares.org. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 2, 2019