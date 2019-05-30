Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Martin

Notice Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Martin Notice
On May 23, 2019, Mary Hunter Geraldine Martin, loving wife of the late John L. Martin ; adoring sister of Joan F. Fortier of Fallston, MD and brother in law, Robert A. Scogna of Towson, MD; brother in law, James B. Martin of Hershey, PA; and numerous sister in laws, she was pre-deceased by her dear sister Roberta A. Scogna; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 112 Ware Ave, Towson, MD 21204 on Tuesday June 4th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031 or www.gilchristcares.org. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now