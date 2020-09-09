On September 4, 2020 Geraldine B. Provenza "Peachie" (nee Bohle) Dearest wife of the late Louis "Louie" Provenza. Devoted mother of Lois M. Caschetta and her late husband Dick, Linda P. McHale and her husband Shawn and Lori A. Provenza and her late lifelong loving companion John Roach. Loving sister of Marvin Bohle and the late Wilbert Bohle, Irvin Bohle, Leonard Bohle, and Marie Cook. Loving grandmother of Keelin McHale, Sean McHale and Zachary Roach. Dear great grandmother of Cameron Roach. Loving godmother of Janet Cook. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
The family invite friends to call at the Charles L. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc. 1501 E. Fort Avenue Locust Point MD 21230 on Thursday, September 10th 2020 3:00pm – 9:00pm. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions the funeral home can only allow a limited number of people in the funeral home. Everyone entering the funeral home will be required to wear a mask. Please allow additional time if you are planning on coming to the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 1501 E. Fort Avenue, Locust Point MD 21230 on Friday at 11:00am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the church will only allow 100 people in the church, seating will be restricted to every other pew. The mass will also be live streamed on the church Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/Catholic-Community-of-South-Baltimore-211053620970
Interment in Glen Haven Cemetery. Cemetery restrictions will only allow a limited number of people at the graveside any additional people will be required to remain by their car at a safe social distance for the duration of the service. Family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
Additional information and Tribute site may be viewed at www.charleslstevensfuneralhome.com