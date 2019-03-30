Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Weis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Virginia Weis

Notice Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Virginia Weis Notice
On Friday, March 29, 2019, Geraldine Virginia Weis, of Westminster. Wife of the late Louis T. Weis, Jr.; daughter of the late Stewart Reid and Mary Catherine (nee Fendlay) Brown; mother of Kevin and Karen Weis, and Merri-Beth Markey; grandmother of 4; and great-grandmother of 5. She was the last of her immediate family.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 am at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pritts Funeral Home
Download Now