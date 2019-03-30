|
|
On Friday, March 29, 2019, Geraldine Virginia Weis, of Westminster. Wife of the late Louis T. Weis, Jr.; daughter of the late Stewart Reid and Mary Catherine (nee Fendlay) Brown; mother of Kevin and Karen Weis, and Merri-Beth Markey; grandmother of 4; and great-grandmother of 5. She was the last of her immediate family.Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11 am at Druid Ridge Cemetery, 7900 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.Online condolences may be offered at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019