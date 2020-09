Geraldine Weissner

Geraldine "Gerry" M. Weissner, 89, passed peacefully at her home in Abingdon, MD on September 17, 2020. She was born November 8, 1930 in Baltimore to Walter A. Jerome and Frances E. (Bittings). She was married for 50 years to the late Calvin G. Weissner. She was blessed with and enjoyed being a homemaker and mother to Vernae Weissner Metzger, the late Dennis L. Weissner, Michael Weissner, Kevin Weissner, Steven Weissner, Diane Weissner Keene and Kellie Weissner Tesar. She is survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a brother, Ronald Jerome of Pineville, LA.



A private remembrance for the family will be planned.



