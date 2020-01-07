Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Ignatius Church
Hickory, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Ignatius Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerard Ignatius Miller Notice
On January 6, 2020, Gerard I. Miller, Former Director of Environmental Health for Harford County, WW II Veteran who served in the 29th. Infantry and was one of the 1st. veterans to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day; beloved husband of Katherine Miller; devoted father of Douglas Miller and wife Katherine, Thomas Miller, Cynthia Parslow and husband Norman and Jennifer Weimann; loving grandfather of Amanda Rupp (Zachary), Stephanie Tigert (Matthew), Daniel Miller (Monica), Kate Miller, Eric Miller (Megan), Cory Miller (Bethany), Nicole Parslow and the late Jonathan Parslow; great grandfather of 13.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 12 Noon at St. Ignatius Church (Hickory). Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -