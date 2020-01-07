|
|
On January 6, 2020, Gerard I. Miller, Former Director of Environmental Health for Harford County, WW II Veteran who served in the 29th. Infantry and was one of the 1st. veterans to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day; beloved husband of Katherine Miller; devoted father of Douglas Miller and wife Katherine, Thomas Miller, Cynthia Parslow and husband Norman and Jennifer Weimann; loving grandfather of Amanda Rupp (Zachary), Stephanie Tigert (Matthew), Daniel Miller (Monica), Kate Miller, Eric Miller (Megan), Cory Miller (Bethany), Nicole Parslow and the late Jonathan Parslow; great grandfather of 13.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Thursday 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 12 Noon at St. Ignatius Church (Hickory). Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020