Gerard Paul Manley, "Jerry", 58, a resident of Huntingtown, MD for eighteen years and previously of Bowie and Cheverly, MD, died on Tuesday, March 31 in Prince Frederick, MD. Born on September 4, 1961 in Washington, DC to the late Harry and Laurie Manley, Jerry was a graduate of the University of Maryland. He retired as a Sergeant from the P.G. County Police Department where he served for 33 years. Jerry was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church, the Mickey Steele Foundation, the Special Olympics Polar Bear Plunge and Children's National Medical Center Foundations. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, granddad, brother, son, and friend. Jerry had the most generous heart, always looking out for others and helping everyone in any and every way! He had an infectious sense of humor, always making everyone smile. His love of sports, golf, the beach, and of course Bud Lite, made for many, many, many beautiful memories with friends and family that will always be treasured. Loving his family beyond measure, he was their rock, their everything and he will be missed in an unimaginable way. Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Valerie Sue Manley; his children, Ryan P. (Gladys) and Taylor M. (Hailey) Manley both of Los Angeles, CA, Brittany (Thomas) O'Brien of Waterford, Ireland, Alissa (Trey) Manley of Huntingtown, MD and Krystyn Mitchell of Long Beach, CA and his siblings, Bill, Michael and Harry Manley, Mary McCarthy and Theresa Carruthers. Due to the corona virus situation funeral services will be postponed to a safer time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Special Olympics of MD, ATTN: Upper Shore Program, 3701 Commerce Dr., #103, Baltimore, MD 21227. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2020