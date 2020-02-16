Home

Candle Light Funeral Home by Craig Witzke
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
443-830-0310
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
1835 Frederick Rd.
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark Chapel
Catonsville, MD
View Map

Gerard Sunderland

Gerard Sunderland Notice
On February 14, 2020, Gerard "Jerry" Preston Sunderland, beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Metz) devoted father of Mark (Marci), David (Cristina) and Andrew (Annie) Sunderland. Dear brother of Ron Sunderland and Patricia Swerczek (Ron) Also survived by 5 grandchildren.

Friends may call on Weds. from 2-4 & 6-8pm at the CANDLE LIGHT FUNERAL HOME 1835 Frederick Rd, Catonsville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00am Thursday at St. Mark Chapel, Catonsville. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery- Crownsville

For those desiring contributions may be made to: Mt. St. Joseph High School, 4403 Frederick Ave. Balto, MD 21229. For more information and online condolences visit: www.CANDLELIGHTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
