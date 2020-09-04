1/1
Gerda Elise Garcia
Gerda Elise Garcia, age 86, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on August 31, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Nuremberg, Germany, she was the daughter of Wilhelm Karl and Frieda (Kalb) Franke and wife of 63 years to Samuel F. Garcia. Gerda was the Executive Secretary for Project Manager Smoke when she retired from federal civil service. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, traveling, and aerobic dancing. Gerda was an amazing cook and she also taught cake decorating.

In addition to her husband, Gerda is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Procell and her husband, Larry; two sons, Michael W. Garcia and his wife, Kim and Mark J. Garcia; step-son, Ralph Mroz and his wife, Angela; 15 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and brother, Frank Wilhelm Franke of Frankfurt, Germany.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Samuel F. Garcia, Jr.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 3-6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Edgewood, MD at 10 am. Interment will take place in Arlington National Cemetery.

Those who desire may send contributions to: Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
