Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerhardt Kraske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerhardt Kraske

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerhardt Kraske Notice
On November 28, 2019, Gerhardt Peter Kraske, beloved husband of Barbara Manger Kraske, loving father of Wolfgang Kraske, Kristin Kraske and the late Barbara Giffin Costello, cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 1, dear brother of Mary Kraske Moser and 5 late brothers.

Friends may call Monday December 9th from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral Services will be held at the above funeral home, Tuesday December 10th at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12-1 p.m. Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerhardt's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -