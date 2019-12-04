|
|
On November 28, 2019, Gerhardt Peter Kraske, beloved husband of Barbara Manger Kraske, loving father of Wolfgang Kraske, Kristin Kraske and the late Barbara Giffin Costello, cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 1, dear brother of Mary Kraske Moser and 5 late brothers.
Friends may call Monday December 9th from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral Services will be held at the above funeral home, Tuesday December 10th at 1 p.m. with visitation from 12-1 p.m. Interment Holy Trinity Cemetery. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019