1/
Geri F. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 6, 2020 GERI F. WILLIAMS, beloved wife of the late Henry Williams, Jr. Devoted mother of Dale E. Williams and his wife Betty Ann and loving grandmother of Emilia. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Tuesday, August 11th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home
8521 Loch Raven Boulevard
Towson, MD 21286
410-668-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved