It is with great sadness that the family of Gerren Hardy Maschke announces her passing on November 28, 2019. Born on May 20, 1978, she was the daughter of Ellen Kahoe of Forest Hill, MD and Gerald Maschke and his wife Karen Artz of Charlotte, NC.
Gerren loved spending time, hiking, gardening and camping with her daughter Laila. When she wasn't outdoors, you could find her rooting for her favorite team, the Carolina Panthers. While the outdoors and the Panthers were special to Gerren, nothing compared to the love she had for her daughter and family. Gerren cherished being a mother, and was a devoted daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Gerren is survived by her beloved daughter, Laila Mae Maschke; her mother Ellen Kahoe, her father Gerald Maschke and wife Karen Artz; sister, Corinne Turner; brother-in-law Jerry Turner; nephews Neal Johnson and Joseph Johnson, niece, Claire Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Hickory at 10:30am with interment to follow at the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 533 E Jarrettsville Rd, Forest Hill, MD 21050 to benefit the Youth Ministry Leadership Program or to the Homecoming Project Inc, Attn: Robin Keener PO Box 1190 Bel Air, MD 21014.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019