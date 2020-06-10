Gershon Efron
Dr. Gershon Efron, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Efron (nee Goosey); sons, Dr. Jonathan Efron (Jami Terry), Dr. David (Anne) Efron, and Dr. Philip (Margaret) Efron; and grandchildren, Alexandra, Eleanor, Evelyn, Sophia, and Henry Efron. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Eva and Shochne Efron; and brother, Moshe Efron.

Dr. Efron was Chief of Surgery at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for 22 years, and a Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He was a gifted surgeon and a masterful teacher who touched the lives of many.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Dr. Gershon Efron Surgical Education Fund, c/o Dr. Mark Katlic, Chair, Department of Surgery, Sinai Hospital, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
Sally pinkstaff
June 9, 2020
When I joined the endocrinology staff at Sinai in 2003, Gershon would seek me out to discuss our mutual patients. He taught me so much about nearly everything. Our chats expanded to current events, politics, his surgical training, South Africa, his family, Jane and her cats, and his thoughts on aging. His heart and soul were steadfastly filled with human kindness and love. I will really miss him. My sympathies to Jane, his sons and their families, and Tequera. Peace and blessings, Sally Pinkstaff
Sally M. pinkstaff
Friend
