Dr. Gershon Efron, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on June 8, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Efron (nee Goosey); sons, Dr. Jonathan Efron (Jami Terry), Dr. David (Anne) Efron, and Dr. Philip (Margaret) Efron; and grandchildren, Alexandra, Eleanor, Evelyn, Sophia, and Henry Efron. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Eva and Shochne Efron; and brother, Moshe Efron.



Dr. Efron was Chief of Surgery at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for 22 years, and a Professor of Surgery at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He was a gifted surgeon and a masterful teacher who touched the lives of many.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Dr. Gershon Efron Surgical Education Fund, c/o Dr. Mark Katlic, Chair, Department of Surgery, Sinai Hospital, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215.



