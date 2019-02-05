|
|
On February 3, 2019, Gertrude Louise Bevan, nee Costigan, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Clement J. Bevan, devoted mother of Maureen Finley (Bob), Patrice Demski (Ron), Teresa Savarese (Frank), Kathleen D'Apice (Tony), Bernadette Burlas and the late infant son, Clement. Dear Grandmother of Gary Demski, Stephen Finley (Maris), Ryan Finley (Jaclyn), Lisa Demski, Angela D'Apice, Dan Burlas (Yumi), Gerard Savarese (Lindsay), the late Eric Burlas, Nicholas D'Apice and the late Andrew Burlas. Loving Great Grandmother of Morgan Finley. Dear cousin-in-law of Barbara Lacey and Theresa Corsaniti and their families. Loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. A viewing will be February 7 at 10 AM at Stella Maris Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd, followed by Mass at 11 AM. Interment at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave, 7th floor, New York, New York 10001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019