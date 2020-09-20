On September 15, 2020 Gertrude "Trudy" Davidson Malinowski beloved wife of the late Theodore Martin Malinowski; dear mother of Jan M. Malinowski (Elizabeth nee, Liffitte) and Ann D. Malinowski (Jerry W. Hall); dear grandmother of Richard, Theodore and Elizabeth Malinowski.
Interment will be private. A Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Wye Parish Cemetery Fund PO Box 98 Wye Mills, MD 21679 or American Cancer Society
PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Online through cancer.org
