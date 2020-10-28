Gertrude Evelene Hubbard, age 83, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 24, 2020 at her home. Born in Galax, Virginia, she was the daughter of Luther D. and Edna May (Hanks) Shumate and wife of the late Rev. James Allen Hubbard who was a former pastor at Bel Forest Baptist Church. She was a member of Prince of Peace Baptist Church in Fallston where she was an Awana children's leader. She had been very active with her husband's ministry at Bel Forest Baptist Church and was also active with his ministry in North Carolina and Virginia.
Gertrude is survived by two daughters, Jami Lynn Rufenacht and her husband, Tom, of Bel Air and Cynthia McNeil of Hickory, NC; brother, Sharoll Shumate; four granddaughters, Crystal Rufenacht, Cheryl (Daniel) Mele, Kayla McNeil, and Sarah McNeil; two grandsons, Jimmy (Lulu) Rufenacht and Jonathan Rufenacht; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Renee Rufenacht.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Bel Forest Baptist Church in Bel Air from 10-11am with a service to follow at 11am. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Galax, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 149, Fallston, MD 21047 or to your home church in her name.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.