Gertrude Freedman (nee Griebler), 94, of Hollywood, FL passed away on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Paula Freedman (Rabbi Jeffrey Marker) and Beth (Teddy) Greenberg; grandchildren, Greg Greenberg, Brad Greenberg, Amanda Greenberg, Rena Freedman-Marker, Alizette Llanos, Tiffany Shade and Sean (Kristy) Connor; great-grandchildren, Ethan Greenberg, Ashton Greenberg, Leona Emma Greenberg, McKenzie Connor and Maxim Connor . She was predeceased by her devoted husband, Israel 'Izzy" Freedman and parents, Max and Goldie Griebler.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice
.