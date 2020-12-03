On November 30, 2020, Gertrude Fox Hennessy "Trudy"; beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Hennessy. Devoted mother of Lynn and Charles Winterling. Loving daughter of the late William J. Fox and the late Stella H. Kruszewski Fox. Loving sister of the late William H. Fox, Eleanor Miskimon, Lucille Ciganek, Estelle Lippa, Eugene Fox, and John Fox. Dear sister in law of Betty Fox and Bernadine Fox. Also survived by her dear cousin Anna Rose Wetzelberger, and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Friday from 3-5PM and 7-9PM. A Vigil will be held at 7:15PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Mary Church on Saturday at 10AM. Interment, Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Face masks and appropriate social distancing are required at the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery.



