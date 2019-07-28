Home

Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Gertrude Leamer Notice
On July 27, 2019 Gertrude E. Floegel Leamer, beloved wife of the late James A. Leamer, Jr., dear sister of the late Marie Klemmsen and Karl Floegel.

Friends may call Monday 4-7 p.m. at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral Service from the above funeral home Tuesday 11:30 a.m. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, 201 Agricultural Administration Bldg, University Park, PA., 16802 or to the University System of Maryland Foundation, 3300 Metzerott Rd., Adelphi, MD 20783. Please see www.slackfunerlhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 28, 2019
