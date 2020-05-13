Gertrude Marie (Wilson) DePalo, passed peacefully on May 9th, 2020 at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Nicholas (Nick) A. DePalo, Sr., daughter Janet (Humphrys), and sons, Nicholas (Nicky) Jr. and Anthony (Tony). She is survived by her loving sons, Joseph, Stephen and David; grandchildren Kenneth Humphrys, Michael, Philip, Vincent, William, Zachary, Seraphina and Nicholas DePalo; great grandchildren Lexi and Jeremy Humphrys, and Gianna DePalo.
Born and raised in Baltimore's Fells Point, she graduated from St. Elizabeth's Business School. After raising six children, Gertrude graduated from Essex CC School of Nursing in 1973, working for Baltimore Public Health Dept., a Catholic school nurse and then her family's business, DePalo & Sons, until her retirement.
She enjoyed traveling with her husband on cruises and bus trips across the country. A devout Catholic and parishioner of St Michael the Archangel, she was a member of the Ladies of Charity and the Sodality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her strong faith in God carried her through difficult times. She will be forever missed by all who were touched by her love and kindness!
A private viewing will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 (not open to public). Others may participate online only, from 3-5 and 7-9 PM, please visit www.mem.com/09176981. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gertrude's name to the
St. Michael - St. Clement School (www.stmstc.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 13, 2020.