On August 24, 2020 Gertrude Mary Ibbott (nee Hengemihle) passed away; devoted wife of the late Alfred J. Ibbott, Sr.; beloved mother of Jean Heiner, Mary Ellen Greever, Alfred Jr., Michael, Linda Harris, Raymond, Clair Gurney, William, Donna, Martin, Richard, and Kathleen Sacco. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; dear sister of Nicholas Hengemihle, William Hengemihle, Paula Moss, Patrick Hengemihle, the late Frank Hengemihle, the late Vera Comes, the late Margurite Petersen, the late Benjamin Hengemihle, the late Daniel Hengemihle, and the late Matilda Knauff.



A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at the St. Clare Catholic Church, 714 Myrth Ave., Essex, MD 21221 on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at 9 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Ave., on Friday, August 28th, 2020 from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.



