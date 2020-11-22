On November 20, 2020 Gertrude "Trudi" Miller Richardson passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Kelly Richardson; devoted mother of Albert Charles "Charlie" Richardson and his wife Kim, and the late Patricia Price and her husband Ken; cherished grandmother of Scott Allen Price, Brian Price, Daniel A. Richardson, and Elliott M. Richardson; loving great-grandmother of Lydia Price and Annie Richardson.
Due to COVID restrictions services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gertrude's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, PO Box 91891, Washington DC 20090. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
