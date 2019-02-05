|
On February 2, 2019, Gertrude "Trudy" Paslick, beloved wife of the late Henry B. Paslick, Jr.; devoted mother of Maury (Maria), Barney, Leah, and Nick (Peggy); cherished grandmother of Heather, Marissa, Maren, Sarah, Emily, Melissa and Jodi. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends, Friday, February 8, from 6 to 8 pm at the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 301 Frederick Road, Catonsville (21228). A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday, February 9 at 11 am at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Benedict's Food Pantry, 2612 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223, or to the Tutwiler Clinic, P.O. Box 462, Tutwiler, MS 38963
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019