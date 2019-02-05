Home

Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict's Catholic Church
Gertrude W. "Trudy" Paslick

Gertrude W. "Trudy" Paslick Notice
On February 2, 2019, Gertrude "Trudy" Paslick, beloved wife of the late Henry B. Paslick, Jr.; devoted mother of Maury (Maria), Barney, Leah, and Nick (Peggy); cherished grandmother of Heather, Marissa, Maren, Sarah, Emily, Melissa and Jodi. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends, Friday, February 8, from 6 to 8 pm at the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 301 Frederick Road, Catonsville (21228). A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday, February 9 at 11 am at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Benedict's Food Pantry, 2612 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21223, or to the Tutwiler Clinic, P.O. Box 462, Tutwiler, MS 38963
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
