McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Gilbert A. WANKMILLER

Gilbert A. WANKMILLER Notice
Gilbert A. Wankmiller, 87, of Belcamp, MD passed away on February 25, 2019. Gilbert is survived by his loving spouse Audrey; son, Ronald Wankmiller; grandchildren, Trisha (Josh) Huber, Bridgett (Chad) Hatfield and the late Kyle Wankmiller; great grandchildren, Abby, Alex and Ryan Huber, Brook, Ciera and C.J. Hatfield; brother, John (Joan) Wankmiller; and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, 2-4 & 6-8 pm at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD. Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the New Cathedral Cemetery, Baltimore, MD. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
