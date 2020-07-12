On July 4, 2020, Gilbert G. Brooks, Sr., loving husband of the late Elizabeth Brooks, loving mother of Gilbert G. Brooks, Jr. (Karen), Randolph Brooks (Rhonda) and Johnathan Brooks. He is also survived by his brother William Brooks, 3 grandchildren and host of loving relatives and friends.



Friends may visit The Family Owned March Funeral Home West, Inc., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Monday from 2PM until 4PM, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday at 11:30 am followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm.



