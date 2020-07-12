1/
Gilbert G. Brooks Sr.
{ "" }
On July 4, 2020, Gilbert G. Brooks, Sr., loving husband of the late Elizabeth Brooks, loving mother of Gilbert G. Brooks, Jr. (Karen), Randolph Brooks (Rhonda) and Johnathan Brooks. He is also survived by his brother William Brooks, 3 grandchildren and host of loving relatives and friends.

Friends may visit The Family Owned March Funeral Home West, Inc., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Monday from 2PM until 4PM, where the family will receive friends on Tuesday at 11:30 am followed by funeral services at 12:00 pm.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
JUL
14
Visitation
11:30 AM
March Funeral Homes
JUL
14
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
