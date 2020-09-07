Gilbert Griggs

On August 31, 2020, Gilbert Matthew Griggs; beloved husband of Patricia Mulcahy; and former wife Marguerite Ann Griggs; devoted father of Kimberly Griggs and Beth Anne Dixon; step-father of Jennifer Jo Tribull and Kevin Joseph Carter; dear brother of Grant Griggs and wife Janet. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com