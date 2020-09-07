1/
Gilbert Griggs
On August 31, 2020, Gilbert Matthew Griggs; beloved husband of Patricia Mulcahy; and former wife Marguerite Ann Griggs; devoted father of Kimberly Griggs and Beth Anne Dixon; step-father of Jennifer Jo Tribull and Kevin Joseph Carter; dear brother of Grant Griggs and wife Janet. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, September 10, 2020, 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN 38105. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
10
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
1 entry
September 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
