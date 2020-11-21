Gilbert Kramer passed away on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at the age of 92. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sheila Kramer (nee Cooper); daughters, Marcy Kramer Blake (Larry Blake), Pamela Kramer Forchheimer (Stuart Forchheimer), and Stacey Kramer Peikin (David Peikin); and grandchildren, Matthew Blake, Julia Forchheimer, Jared Forchheimer, Sophie Peikin, and Justin Peikin. He was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Sarah Kramer; and siblings, Dr. Edward Kramer and Alice Bloom.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave, Pikesville, MD 21208.



