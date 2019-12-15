Home

St Vincent DE Paul Church
120 N Front St
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 962-5078
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
120 N. Front Street
Baltimore, MD
Gilbert R. Gruzynski


1935 - 2019
Gilbert R. Gruzynski Notice
On December 3, 2019, Gil Gruzynski, long time resident of Fells Point, passed away peacefully at home. He was born on February 4, 1935, the seventh child of Joseph and Constance (nee Milanicz) Gruszczynski.

Gil is the beloved husband of Leona (nee Conrad), devoted father of Maria and her husband, Andrew Martin and loving grandfather of Oliver. He is also survived by dear in-laws, many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration mass will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church - 120 N. Front Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Donations may be made in Gil's honor to St. Vincent de Paul Church or Defenders of Animal Rights 14412 Old York Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
