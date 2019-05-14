Gilbert Rayner Reynolds, age 90, died on May 11, 2019 at his residence in Culpeper, Virginia. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on July 19,1928. He is survived by his sons Dr. Thomas E. Reynolds and wife Charla of Culpeper and Gilbert E. Reynolds of Baltimore, as well as grandsons William Reynolds (Johanna) and Keith Reynolds (Caitlin), great grandson Rowan Thomas, nieces Susan Rajfer (Dr. Jacob) and Judy Wheeler, and a special cousin, Audrey Wolfe. He was predeceased by his brother Edward J. Reynolds and sister-in-law Sally Reynolds.Gil worked for Enterprise Electric Company for 62 years, acting as Vice President for many of those years. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and a Master Mason for 50 years in Baltimore at Lodge 219. He was an avid tennis player into his early 80's, participating with his team in the National finals after winning the Mid-Atlantic Senior Championship. After retirement he enjoyed daily walks with his beloved schnauzer companion, Manny.Gil made Culpeper Presbyterian his home church after moving to the area in 2015.A family memorial service will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions can be made to Culpeper Presbyterian Church Minister's Discretionary Fund (215 S. Main St. Culpeper, VA) or to Hospice of the Piedmont (1200 Sunset lane Suite 2320 Culpeper, VA 22701). Fond memories and condolences of Gil may be shared with the Reynolds family by visiting clore-english.com. The Reynolds family has entrusted Clore-English Funeral Home with these arrangements Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary