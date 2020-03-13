|
Gilbert "Gil" S. Blum passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence at the age of 68. He was the life partner of the late Lorraine E. Manieri.
Gil was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 10, 1951, son of the late Paul H. and Selma A. (Wolf) Blum. Gil graduated from Milford Mill High School, class of '69. He was a business owner, actor, salesman, and a loving father, stepfather, and "Grandpop". He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in York, PA. Gil enjoyed musical theatre, Bible Study, watching old movies, and spending time with his grandchildren. Gil was known for having a great sense of humor and how he always put the needs of others before his own.
He is survived by two daughters, Laura Blum and Chelsea LeBlanc and her husband, Jeffrey; son, Alexander Blum and his wife, Sandy; two step sons, Kenneth Pors and Scott Pors; step daughter, Heather Valle-Arcilla and her husband, Ian; preceded in death by his step daughter, Kaylani Pors; three grandchildren, Olivia Pors, Isabella Valle-Arcilla, and Liam Valle-Arcilla; his brother, Mark Blum and his wife Diane; and the mother of his children, Carol Blum.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 1740
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020