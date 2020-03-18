|
|
On March 16, 2020, Gilda V. Grande, (nee D'Ambrosio); beloved wife of the late Ottavio F. Grande. Devoted mother of Ottavio M. Grande and his wife Martha and Regina Brown and her husband Tom. Cherished grandmother of Gabrielle Grande. Dear sister of Helen D. Aiken. Also surviving are five great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Out of concern about the Coronavirus and protecting everyone's health, the family has arranged private services and interment. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Please leave messages of condolence at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements by the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center 1800 Orleans St. Baltimore, MD. 21287.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020