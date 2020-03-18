Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
7922 Wise Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-288-4664

Gilda Grande

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gilda Grande Notice
On March 16, 2020, Gilda V. Grande, (nee D'Ambrosio); beloved wife of the late Ottavio F. Grande. Devoted mother of Ottavio M. Grande and his wife Martha and Regina Brown and her husband Tom. Cherished grandmother of Gabrielle Grande. Dear sister of Helen D. Aiken. Also surviving are five great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Out of concern about the Coronavirus and protecting everyone's health, the family has arranged private services and interment. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. Please leave messages of condolence at www.RuckFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements by the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. In lieu of flowers, the family will appreciate memorial contributions to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center 1800 Orleans St. Baltimore, MD. 21287.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -